Third person dies following April Taboo Nightclub shooting, charges to be updated

A third person has now died more than three months after the mass shooting at Taboo nightclub in downtown Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A third person shot at the Taboo Nightclub in downtown Cedar Rapids in April has now died.

The Linn County Attorney’s Office confirmed Marvin Cox, who was shot in the head in the incident, died last week from his injuries.

In a criminal complaint, police said Timothy Rush brought a 9 mm gun to Taboo Nightclub in April. Investigators said surveillance video inside the club shows Rush shooting into the crowd.

Nicole Owens, 35, and Michael Valentine died, and 10 others, including Marvin Cox, were injured. Cox was placed on life support at the time.

Timothy Rush
Timothy Rush(KCRG)

Timothy Rush faces second degree murder, willful injury, and other charges in the deadly shooting. However, the Linn County Attorney’s Office said it anticipates the charges against Rush will be updated next week after the death of Cox.

Rush pleaded not guilty to all charges in May. His defense said Rush was working security for the club that night and fired in self-defense when someone else started shooting.

Law enforcement also arrested Dimione Walker, 29, of Coralville, in connection to the shooting. Walker was arrested in Chicago, where he remains in custody on other charges.

