Trial for fatal Sioux City shooting continues

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Dwight Evans is on trial for first-degree murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Martez Harrison in May 2021.

On Friday, prosecutors called several officers that responded to the scene outside Uncle Dave’s bar on West 3rd Street, in Sioux City. Questioning revolved around the procedures followed by responding officers following the shooting.

There was a heavy focus on how authorities determined whether Evans was under the influence of alcohol, or any other substance.

“Outside of the standardized field sobriety test there’s also pre-arrest indicators, pre-stop indicators. Looking to build the determination to do the standardized field sobriety test in the first place. Those would be things such as slurred speech, delayed response, staggered walking, swaying while standing, that sort of thing.”

As testimony continued into the afternoon, prosecutors focused on Evans’ relationship with Lawrence Canady. Canady was already convicted of Harrison’s murder and has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for his involvement in Harrison’s death.

Listen to this exchange between the prosecutor and one of the witnesses about Evans’ whereabouts before the shooting.

“Based upon that review of the video recording from Sam’s Mini Mart about an hour and a half before the shooting did you see images of Dwight Evans and Lawrence Canady together at the same location,” asked the prosecutor.

“Yes,” replied Paul Yaneff of the Sioux City Police Department.

Prosecutors also called a responding crime scene investigator to the stand. She testified about the evidence she collected.

One of the articles of evidence was Evans holding the suspected murder weapon in a picture posted to the social media platform Snapchat hours before the murder.

Defense attorneys cross-examined the investigator over the time stamp on the picture.

They contend the picture could have been taken days or weeks before the murder, but posted hours before... meaning Evans may not have had the gun on the night of the murder. Testimony will resume next Tuesday morning.

