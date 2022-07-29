Warmer and more humid weather to move in over the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After starting Friday morning in the upper 40s and lower 50s across Siouxland, we warmed into the 80s by the afternoon with humidity levels staying low for us.

Now get ready for the heat and humidity to be returning.

While we could see just a few clouds early Saturday morning, the rest of the day will turn mostly sunny with highs getting a bit warmer into the upper 80s with a southerly breeze at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Sunday will start feeling much different as the humidity returns along with highs heading into the low 90s.

By late in the day Sunday, there could be a slight chance of thunderstorms as a cold front works its way across the area.

We’ll go right back to the sunshine on Monday and temperatures don’t change much with highs in the low 90s expected again.

Next week gets even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 90s returning.

I’ll have the hot forecast details for you tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.