The 8th Annual Mestizo Bike Show was held today in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A group of like-minded people came together to show off their bikes and share creative inspiration at the 8th Annual Mestizo Bike Show this afternoon.

Last year’s turnout was 116 bikes, and the Mestizo Motorcycle Club expects the turnout to increase for the 8th straight year.

The Bike Show today was held at The Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill in Sioux City.

Events included live music, a bike rodeo, a stunt show, along with various other activities.

Creativity is a big part of what makes the biking community unique according to one member of the Mestizo Motorcycle Club.

“A lot of people customize them to their liking and they like the different paint schemes and things like that, and that’s always cool to see, making it their own,” said Steve Jenkins, of the Mestizo Motorcycle Club.

The group enjoys show off their bikes, learning new things, and sharing creative inspiration for the future.

Some bikes even traveled from out of state to be a part of this event.

