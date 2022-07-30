Health alerts issued for two northeast Nebraska lakes

Nebraska health officials issue warning over toxic algea
Nebraska health officials issue warning over toxic algea
By Mark Haggar
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Lincoln, Nebraska (KTIV)  State health officials have issued a health alert for harmful algal blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County.

Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County, Duck Creek Lake in Nemaha County, and Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County have been removed from health alert.

Samples taken earlier this week at the lakes on alert measured above the threshold of 8 parts per billion (ppb) of total microcystin, which is a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae.

When a health alert is issued, signs are posted to advise the public to use caution, and designated swimming beaches are closed during the alert. Recreational boating and fishing are permitted, but the public is advised to use caution and avoid exposure to the water, particularly avoiding any activity that could lead to swallowing the water. Do not let pets get in the water or drink from the lake. People can still use the public areas for camping, picnics and other outdoor activities.

