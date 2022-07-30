LMEliason Family Foundation hosts 5th Annual Best Ball Bash

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders gathered today to hit the golf course to support a local foundation, and to keep the memory alive of someone special to them.

Today was the 5th Annual Best Ball Bash hosted by the LMEliason Family Foundation.

20 teams were out on the course at Twin Rivers Golf Club to raise money for the cause.

The foundation was started 6 years ago in memory of Logan Eliason, who passed away from brain cancer.

Throughout his life, Logan had battled hearing issues, so the foundation raises money for those who are hearing impaired.

Logan loved the game of golf so in the spirit of keeping his memory alive, they decided to hold a golf fundraiser in his name.

“He got this close to a hole in one, one time and that was his favorite picture of golfing. He just loved dressing up for golfing, he had pink pants on that day. He always had all of the outfits and the hats and all of it, but he was a great golfer too,” said Lindsey Luck, Logan’s Sister and Foundation Treasurer describing her brothers love for golf.

Being able to keep Logan’s memory alive is the best part of the event according to his sister.

They are working on building teams for the 6th Annual Best Ball Bash next year.

They hope to have 25 teams next year to celebrate Logan’s love for golf.

