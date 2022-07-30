Siouxland’s Miracle Riders arrive home

Friends and Family welcome the riders home after their 12-day journey.(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland’s Miracle Riders were welcomed home by friends and family Friday night after they had driven 40 miles over 12 days.

The five traveled through eight states where they reached elevations of 15 feet below and 9,000 feet above sea level.

They travel the long trek in honor of babies and children, who face challenges during unplanned illnesses and injuries. Their other goal of this journey is to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network.

“But one of the things we want to do when we are out on the ride, is share the story of the children. So, we’ll tell people though cause they always come up and say ‘you got all these bikes with all of these decals, what are you guys doing?’ So well tell them ‘hey you know we are riding for Children’s Miracle Network’” Said Matt Thompson, a Miracle Rider. “We’ll tell them stories of some of the kids here that we’ve helped, different equipment that we’ve purchased for the hospital, kind of the reason we do what we do.”

The ride is not only tough on the bikers, but on their family members as well. However, they all believe that no matter what they have to go through, the cause makes it all worth it.

“I am absolutely proud of him. For as much money and as much as it gives to Unity Point and the Kids up at Unity Point, it’s amazing” Said Matt Thompson’s wife, Amy.

This year, the Miracle Riders raised $42,407 of their $50,000 goal. The money will go toward 10 new adjustable Bassinets for new mothers and their babies at the UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Mom and Baby Unit. While the riders did not reach their initial goal, they are still accepting donations. The riders hope that they can raise that last bit of money to purchase one more Bassinet for UnityPoint Health.

If you would like to donate to their cause, click this link: Siouxland Miracle Riders

