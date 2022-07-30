Storm chances for Sunday followed by a hot week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve been enjoying milder temperatures so far this week, but the heat is returning.

Temperatures this afternoon continued to rise to the mid 80s, with sunny skies making for a beautiful day across Siouxland.

Tomorrow we warm things up even more with highs rising into the low 90s by the afternoon and a warm southerly breeze 10 to 15 mph, with a slight chance for some developing thundershowers by late afternoon.

These thundershowers may continue into Sunday evening as they develop along a cold front that moves through the area, which cools us down to the mid 60s during overnight hours.

By Monday skies clear leading to a sunny day and highs return to the low 90s.

Mostly clear conditions continue into Monday night allowing lows to cool to the upper 60s.

Tuesday presents a hot and humid day, with highs for the day nearing the triple digits by late afternoon.

We have little relief come Tuesday night with heat index values sticking in those upper 90s early in the evening, and by overnight hours we only cool to the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Sunny and hot conditions continue into Wednesday with afternoon highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index values may stick in the upper 90s early in the evening before cooling to around 70 degrees in overnight hours Wednesday night.

Thursday sees highs in the mid 90s with continued sunshine through the day, and temperatures rise to the upper 90s by Friday afternoon.

