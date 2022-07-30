Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the stacks of other lottery game play-slips displayed in Cranberry Township, Pa., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The speeding camera on Hamilton Boulevard is activated.
Sioux City’s speeding cameras are now active, here’s what you need to know
An Iowa State Patrol Trooper saved the life of a RAGBRAI rider on Thursday using an automated...
Iowa State Patrol Trooper uses AED to save RAGBRAI cyclist
Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges...
Former county jail worker accused of sexual misconduct with inmate, investigators say
Lake of Three Fires.
Iowa beach with brain eating amoeba reopens
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Latest News

Mega Millions winning numbers drawing
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing
STEVE MONTGOMERY IS PRESENTED WITH HIS #427 JERSEY
EXPLORERS HONOR MONTGOMERY WITH COMEBACK WIN ON RETURN HOME FROM ROAD TRIP
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken sits with Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States...
US envoy: Russia intends to dissolve Ukraine from world map
UA develops sail plane to explore Mars
UA develops sail plane to explore Mars