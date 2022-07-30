X’s honor Montgomery with comeback win

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On the night the Sioux City Explorers honored manager Steve Montgomery for becoming the all-time wins leader for the club, the X’s were able to pull off yet another comeback victory, this time walking off on the Chicago Dogs to win 5-4.

Entering the 9th the Explorers were down 4-2. After loading the bases Gabe Snyder, sent a single into the outfield scoring 2 runs and tying the game up at 4. A strikeout and a groundout to first left Trey Martin at the dish with two outs and runners on second and third. Martin did not disappoint sending a line drive into right field and scoring the decisive run to walk off on the Dogs.

Before the game the Explorers honored Montgomery with a 427 jersey and a video message from some faces that X’s fans know well.

“You know there’s been a lot of people here, that over the years I see them in the stands every single night,” says Steve Montgomery Explorers manager. “And, those are the people that when you want to be lazy at home and you don’t want to make that phone call those are the people you make that phone call for.”

