Explorers hang on to win second in a row

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers were able to pick up their second win in a row as they clung to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Dogs.

Ademar Rifeala brought one run in in the second to break a scoreless tie. Then the X’s broke out in the fifth when a Danny Amaral triple plated two, and then a Blake Tiberi single brought in the fourth and final run for the Explorers.

On the mound Sioux City was phenomenal, Patrick Ledet gave a quality start going 7 innings, giving up 2 earned runs, and striking out 2 batters. Max Kuhns entered in the 8th and was unflappable, picking up the hold while striking out 2 and walking one. Then Thomas McIlraith came in and closed things out in the ninth striking out the side to win 4-2.

