McDonald’s ends test of meatless burger in US

McDonald's said it will be ending its test run of a plant-based burger called the McPlant.
McDonald's said it will be ending its test run of a plant-based burger called the McPlant.(Source: McDonald’s via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is ending a trial run of the McPlant burger.

The McPlant is made with a plant-based protein, produced by Beyond Meat.

The test run generated a lot of interest in Beyond Meat with investors. However, Beyond Meat’s stock slid more than 5% Thursday.

Investors seem excited about Beyond Meat’s next move, Beyond Fried Chicken, which is coming to KFC.

McDonald’s future plans for the McPlant burger are unclear for now.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery plane crash near Ute, Iowa claims pilot's life
Monona County Sheriff’s Office confirms pilot killed in plane crash
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
An Iowa State Patrol Trooper saved the life of a RAGBRAI rider on Thursday using an automated...
Iowa State Patrol Trooper uses AED to save RAGBRAI cyclist
Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges...
Former county jail worker accused of sexual misconduct with inmate, investigators say
The speeding camera on Hamilton Boulevard is activated.
Sioux City’s speeding cameras are now active, here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Original "Star Trek" cast member Nichelle Nichols poses at the premiere of the new television...
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89
A 17-year-old died and four other people were critically wounded after being stabbed while...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Investigators on scene at a Monona County plane crash that left 1 dead
NTSB and FAA investigate fatal Monona County plane crash
Bill Russell grins at the announcement that he had been named coach of the Boston Celtics...
Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88