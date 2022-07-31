Monona County Sheriff’s Office confirms pilot killed in plane crash

By Mark Haggar
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
UTE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Monona County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot of a commercial spray plane died after a crash around 1:00 P.M. Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release posted on social media, the sheriff’s office said the 911 center received a call about an aircraft down near 230th and Teak Avenue near Ute, Iowa.

A witness indicated the plane had struck a powerline and crashed in the roadway, according to the release. Responding agencies found a commercial spray plane in the roadway on fire.

The sheriff’s office said the pilot succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The pilot’s name isn’t being released at this time.

The FAA and NTSB will be conducting an investigation and no other information about the cause of the crash will be released until the investigation is complete.

