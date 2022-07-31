More heat and humidity in store for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw a few scattered thundershowers across our area today, but they did little to cool us off with many of our highs reaching into the mid 90s by late afternoon.

Tonight, we have a slight chance to see some of these thundershowers roll through again, with lows getting down to the low 60s

Tomorrow, we see a slightly cooler day with temperatures around 90 degrees, and mostly sunny skies.

We have more chances for showers and thunderstorms on Monday night, and lows will dip down back into the upper 60s.

Things really start to heat up Tuesday, with a warm southerly wind blowing 10 to 15 mph and temperatures nearing the triple digits by afternoon, along with high humidity through the afternoon and evening.

We don’t cool much into Tuesday night with overnight lows in the mid 70s, and we could see another round of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

These showers may follow into Wednesday morning, which allows for a slightly cooler day in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies by afternoon.

Clear skies continue into Wednesday night which allows us to cool back to the mid 60s.

By Thursday highs stay in the low 90s with sunny skies through the day.

Friday may be a bit warmer with highs in the low 90s, and by Saturday afternoon we see slightly warmer highs in the mid 90s along with mostly sunny skies.

For details on the rain chances in our forecast and the hot week ahead stay tuned to News 4 at 5 and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.