NTSB and FAA investigate fatal Monona County plane crash

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been on the scene today of a deadly plane crash outside of Ute, Iowa.

The investigators spent the day examining the Air Tractor 502 single seat airplane that’s used for agricultural spraying. Yesterday, A 911 caller told the dispatcher a plane had struck powerlines, crashed and caught fire in a roadway Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Monona County Sheriff’s office.

They are trying to determine if any outside factors played a role in the crash.

As of now, investigators are uncertain if the plane was flying in a North to South, or an East to West pattern.

Their focus today was spent on ruling out the possibility of a what they called a pre-impact anomaly.

“So what we’re doing right now is the on scene documentation, so really this is the point where we’re trying to get all of the information that we can about what the scene looks like. What angles, what’s down, what we’re doing, so that’s what we’re documenting right now. We’re looking at the airplane is all in tact in one area so we’re not looking at any pieces that came off prior to hitting the power lines.,” said Jason Aguilera, of the NTSB.

Investigators did not let media pass the road block.

Other factors that the investigators will look at include weather at the time of the crash and the amount of experience the pilot had.

The name of the pilot hasn’t been released yet pending notification of relatives.

