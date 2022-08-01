Crews work to rescue man stuck on cell tower in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Emergency responders could be seen at Sioux City’s Riverside Park Monday night working to get someone down from a cell tower.

Crews could be seen operating rescue equipment at a cell tower in Riverside Park. During which, they worked to get a man down from the tower.

How the man got stuck and what injuries he may have are not known at this time.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as we get more information.

