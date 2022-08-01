Crews work to rescue man stuck on cell tower in Sioux City

Rescue crews could be seen Monday night at a Sioux City cell tower.
Rescue crews could be seen Monday night at a Sioux City cell tower.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Emergency responders could be seen at Sioux City’s Riverside Park Monday night working to get someone down from a cell tower.

Crews could be seen operating rescue equipment at a cell tower in Riverside Park. During which, they worked to get a man down from the tower.

How the man got stuck and what injuries he may have are not known at this time.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as we get more information.

