Crews work to rescue man stuck on cell tower in Sioux City
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Emergency responders could be seen at Sioux City’s Riverside Park Monday night working to get someone down from a cell tower.
Crews could be seen operating rescue equipment at a cell tower in Riverside Park. During which, they worked to get a man down from the tower.
How the man got stuck and what injuries he may have are not known at this time.
This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as we get more information.
