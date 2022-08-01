Dollar General now open in North Sioux City, SD

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Supermarket chain Dollar General announces the doors are open in a new store in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

The new Dollar General is located at 1100 River Drive in eastern North Sioux City.

To commemerate the opening, Dollar General says they will donate 100 books to a nearby elementary school. This is a part of a nationwide campaign to donate more than 60,000 books after each new Dollar General is open this fiscal year.

