Dollar General now open in North Sioux City, SD

Supermarket chain Dollar General opened doors to a new store in eastern North Sioux City
Supermarket chain Dollar General opened doors to a new store in eastern North Sioux City(WMBF)
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Supermarket chain Dollar General announces the doors are open in a new store in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

The new Dollar General is located at 1100 River Drive in eastern North Sioux City.

To commemerate the opening, Dollar General says they will donate 100 books to a nearby elementary school. This is a part of a nationwide campaign to donate more than 60,000 books after each new Dollar General is open this fiscal year.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery plane crash near Ute, Iowa claims pilot's life
Monona County Sheriff’s Office confirms pilot killed in plane crash
A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Investigators on scene at a Monona County plane crash that left 1 dead
NTSB and FAA investigate fatal Monona County plane crash
The speeding camera on Hamilton Boulevard is activated.
Sioux City’s speeding cameras are now active, here’s what you need to know
Railroads companies required to maintain two-person crews for safety reasons
Railroads will be required to maintain two-person crews, a key issue in union contract talks

Latest News

Enjoy today because tomorrow will be hot!
Enjoy today because tomorrow will be hot!
Empowering the next generation of women in sports in South Dakota
Empowering the next generation of women in sports in South Dakota
Monona County Plane Crash Update
Fatal plane crash in Monona County still under investigation