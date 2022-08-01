Enjoy today because tomorrow is going to be hot!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday! We are waking up to temperatures in the 60s and 70s with our wind from the west at 5 to 10 miles per hour and mostly clear skies.

We are going to warm up to the low 90s for today, with some spots staying in the upper 80s for their high. Our wind will be from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly sunny skies.

This evening into tonight, parts of Siouxland (western Siouxland) are under a marginal risk of seeing some severe storms this evening. The main risks are hail and wind, with a small chance of a tornado.

Tonight we will see a chance of rain, mainly in western Siouxland, while the rest of us stay dry. Our low tonight will be in the 70s with our wind from the south-southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow is going to be a hot day with temperatures in the triple digits and feel like temperatures also in the triple digits. With that being said, we are already under a heat advisory from 12pm to 8pm tomorrow.

