Explorers fend off late comeback to sweep Chicago 8-7

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City extends their hot streak winning six of their previous seven games with a 8-7 victory over first place Chicago on Sunday. The Explorers opened scoring with a huge six-run third inning, before the Dogs answered with seven of their own through the late stages of the game. The X’s were able to hold Chicago off in the ninth inning, and sweep the series in front of the home crowd.

Explorers are back in action on Tuesday when they travel back to Fargo-Moorhead for a three game series with the Redhawks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

