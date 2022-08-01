A few storms Monday night followed by extreme heat on Tuesday

**Heat Advisory for all of Siouxland from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a day of sunshine on Monday, a few storms could become possible heading into the nighttime hours.

The chances of storms could begin after 6 pm or so in far western Siouxland and while the storms are moving through the region, some could bring with them some hail and gusty winds with all of northeast Nebraska and on into central Siouxland, including Sioux City, in a slight risk of severe storms tonight.

Those storms will move off to the east by later in the night as lows head into the upper 60s.

Tuesday is then looking like a very hot and humid day as highs could head into the upper 90s or maybe even the triple digits, especially in western Siouxland, with the heat indexes possibly going over 105 degrees.

Due to the dangerous heat index, a Head Advisory will be in effect from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening for all of Siouxland.

By late in the day Tuesday, a front will bring us the chance of isolated thunderstorms and if any of those storm are able to form, the could be a chance of a few stronger ones again.

Some showers and thunderstorms will continue into Tuesday night with maybe even some showers still around on Wednesday morning.

The skies on Wednesday will then be clearing out with highs not quite as extreme in the low 90s.

The latter part of the week will stay hot and dry with highs on Thursday and Friday in the low to mid 90s.

I'll take a closer look at our storm chances this week tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

