Hearing to restore power at Spencer, IA mobile home park to take place Tuesday morning

Spencer Trailer Park
Spencer Trailer Park(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A judge will consider arguments Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a lawsuit to turn the power back on at a mobile home park in Spencer, Iowa.

The owner of Spencer Trailer, and one of its residents, have sued the city and its utility company in a bid to restart the power.

Power was cut from the complex after the city says it received a complaint of several serious code violations.

A deal was initially struck to keep the complex open while repairs were ongoing. But the city says the park wasn’t able to make initial repairs in time.

Residents have said they didn’t feel unsafe and claim cutting the power has endangered the elderly who still live in their mobile homes.

The hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

