LIST: Locations in Sioux City where Siouxlanders can participate in ‘National Night Out’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Neighborhood Network and members of local law enforcement invite the entire Sioux City community to celebrate and enjoy a fun night out in the community on Tuesday.

Tuesday, Aug. 2, is National Night Out. The event is a local effort to promote neighborhood relationships, camaraderie, and police and community partnerships.

From 6 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sioux City residents are asked to spend the evening outside with neighbors and representatives of the local police and fire departments.

Neighborhoods and parks will host events with free food, games, and bounce houses.

The event is all about celebrating friendship in the community. It’s also a way to interact and share information with law enforcement.

“These are great opportunities for people to meet some more people in their neighborhood, see some local organizations that are providing services to the community, and also more importantly for us as they interact with us so that we can hear your questions, your concerns, and just have that interpersonal time where we can kind of talk and just get to know each other a little better,” said Sgt. Jeremy McClure, Community Policing Sergeant.

National Night Out events will be held at nine different locations and parks throughout the Sioux City area:

Grandma Moos Park: 221 Cecelia Street. Host: Greenville Project Area Committee

Riverside Lutheran Church: 1817 Riverside Boulevard. Host: Riverside Project Area Committee

Cook Park: 505 Market Street. Host: Westside Neighborhood Coalition

Dale Street Park: 1514 Dale Street. Hosts: Jones Street Neighborhood and Rose Hill Neighborhood Coalition

Latham Park: 1915 South Lemon Street. Host: Morningside Lutheran Church

St. Mark Lutheran Church: 5200 Glenn Avenue. Host: St. Mark Lutheran Church

St. John Lutheran Church: 2801 Jackson Street. Host: St. John Lutheran Church

Leeds Splash Pad: 3810 41st Street. Host: Leeds Community Club

Mary J Treglia Community House 900 Jennings Street. Host: Mary J. Treglia Community House



Police and fire departments remind everyone to bring sunscreen and water to stay hydrated in the sun.

