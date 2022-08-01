Most US schools to keep mask optional policy
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(CNN) - Most students in the U.S. are heading into the new school year with an optional mask policy.
According to data company Burbio, about 98% of the top 500 kindergarten through 12th-grade schools do not require facial coverings.
However, the School Superintendents Association says policies could change in some areas where COVID-19 cases escalate.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending universal indoor masking for schools and early education programs in locations with a high COVID-19 community level.
Right now, the CDC says nearly 46% of U.S. counties fall in that category.
