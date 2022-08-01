Muskies kick-off final weeks of training camp with “Back to School” donation games

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Even though it’s still hitting temperatures north of 90 degrees around Siouxland, hockey is back in Siouxland with proceeds going to local schools. The defending Clark Cup Champion Musketeers got back to competition form Sunday afternoon with two exhibition games against Omaha. It marked the start of three straight days of hockey as the Muskies try to widdle down their current training camp down to the final roster that they will use for the upcoming season.

The team has done these open, public games and used them as donation efforts for area school district. The price of admission to these games are $5, or a bag of school supplies to be donated later in the week. This is something that the organization has been successful with in raising hundreds of items of supplies every year, and it’s something that they look forward to each season.

“Anything that we can do to help the community, you know we’re all in on.” Says Musketeers CEO Travis Morgan “Our fans are always really good about helping us and making that happen, and we’ll have another good supply this year.”

If you missed all the action on Sunday, you can still donate and catch some more Muskies pre-season action on Monday where they’ll play two games against Sioux Falls at the IBP Ice Center. Game one is set for 4:00 p.m., and game two will be played at 6:30. Again, price of admission to these games are $5, or a bag of school supplies.

