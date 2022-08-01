Sheriff: 1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Cuming County, NE

By Nathan Bauman
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEEMER, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities say one person has died following a three-vehicle accident in Beemer, Nebraska Friday night.

According to the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office, the accident was reported west of Beemer on Highway 275 at around 11 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says a car and pickup crashed into each other, before a third vehicle, another pickup, crashed into the car.

Authorities say the car driver died on the scene.

Authorities say the driver of the first pickup was transported to a local hospital before being life-flighted to Omaha for critical injuries. The driver of the second pickup was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

They sheriff’s office says the accident is under investigation and no additional information has been released.

