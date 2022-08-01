Sheriff: Pilot able to walk away from helicopter crash in Carroll County, IA

File photo of ambulance response.
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ARCADIA, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa sheriff’s office says a pilot was able to walk away from a helicopter crash Monday morning.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to a helicopter crash south of Arcadia at about 9:30 a.m. The pilot told authorities he was spraying a corn field in a Bell 206 Jet Ranger helicopter when the engine suddenly quit. The helicopter ended up crashing near the intersection of 210th Street Avenue and Delta Avenue.

The sheriff’s office says the pilot, 78-year-old Michael Milliron, was able to get himself out of the helicopter and walk to the highway. He was checked out by Carroll Rescue and transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash to determine the cause.

The helicopter was reportedly totaled in the crash.

