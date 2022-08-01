South Dakota congressman says airline infrastructure weaker than it needs to be

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - During his visit to North Sioux City, Representative Dusty Johnson (R-SD) discussed issues in the country’s airline industry.

Johnson says he flies about 120 legs each year, and he’s noticed a recent bump in delays and cancellations.

This issue hits especially close to Siouxland, as Sioux City’s only air provider, SkyWest Airlines, is seeking to reduce or eliminate all together its flights from the Sioux Gateway Airport.

Johnson believes the airline industry has too much efficiency and now has no cushion in times of financial stress.

“(I) probably do 120 legs of flying a year. And obviously, that’s not a ton of fun, but it’s gotten a lot less fun in the last three months. Clearly, our aviation infrastructure is not as strong as it needs to be,” said Johnson

Johnson says the airlines and other industries failed to leave a “cushion” to fall on.

