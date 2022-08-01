South Sioux City Police: Be on the lookout of lotto winner scammers

The South Sioux City Police tell message receivers to be cautious of scammers
The South Sioux City Police tell message receivers to be cautious of scammers(South Sioux City Fire Department)
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - South Sioux City authorities say to be cautious if you hear from someone claiming they are a lottery winner.

According to the South Sioux City Police Department, multiple people received a text message from someone claiming they are a PowerBall jackpot winner.

SSCPD states the message says that the supposed winner is donating their wealth by sharing personal information to an “agent”.

The police department say “real winners” will not ask for money before you receive money.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Fiery plane crash near Ute, Iowa claims pilot's life
Monona County Sheriff’s Office confirms pilot killed in plane crash
Investigators on scene at a Monona County plane crash that left 1 dead
NTSB and FAA investigate fatal Monona County plane crash
The speeding camera on Hamilton Boulevard is activated.
Sioux City’s speeding cameras are now active, here’s what you need to know
Railroads companies required to maintain two-person crews for safety reasons
Railroads will be required to maintain two-person crews, a key issue in union contract talks

Latest News

File photo of ambulance response.
Sheriff: Pilot able to walk away from helicopter crash in Carroll County, IA
A pickup hit a car while another pickup collided with them in Cuming County, Nebraska, killing...
Sheriff: 1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Cuming County, NE
Supermarket chain Dollar General opened doors to a new store in eastern North Sioux City
Dollar General now open in North Sioux City, SD
Enjoy today because tomorrow will be hot!
Enjoy today because tomorrow will be hot!