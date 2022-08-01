South Sioux City Police: Be on the lookout of lotto winner scammers

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - South Sioux City authorities say to be cautious if you hear from someone claiming they are a lottery winner.

According to the South Sioux City Police Department, multiple people received a text message from someone claiming they are a PowerBall jackpot winner.

SSCPD states the message says that the supposed winner is donating their wealth by sharing personal information to an “agent”.

The police department say “real winners” will not ask for money before you receive money.

