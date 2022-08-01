Storm chance tonight and heat moving in tomorrow

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw temperatures in the 60s and 70s this morning with our wind from the west at 5 to 10 miles per hour and mostly clear skies.

We are now warmed up in the low 80s and mid 70s and expected to see highs in the low 90s, with some spots staying in the upper 80s for their high. Our wind will be from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly sunny skies.

This evening into tonight, parts of Siouxland (western Siouxland) are under a marginal and slight risk of seeing some severe storms this evening. The main risks are hail and wind, with a small chance of a tornado.

Tonight we will see a chance of rain and storms, mainly in western Siouxland, while the rest of us stay dry. Our low tonight will be in the 70s with our wind from the south-southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow is going to be a hot day with temperatures in the triple digits and feel like temperatures also in the triple digits. With that being said, we are already under a heat advisory from 12pm to 8pm tomorrow.

