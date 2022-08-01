Three Siouxland teams listed in NAIA pre-season football polls

Morningside hoists the Tom Osborne Trophy after winning their third NAIA title in four years
Morningside hoists the Tom Osborne Trophy after winning their third NAIA title in four years
By Austin Tanner
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With college football season right around the corner, the NAIA pre-season polls have been released featuring three Siouxland teams in the top rankings. Leading the top of the pack, by no surprise, are the defending NAIA national champions in Morningside as they have their eyes set on bringing home their fourth red banner in five years. Mside was voted unanimously as the top team receiving all 18 first place votes.

Right behind the Mustangs is Northwestern at #3 who made it to the back to the NAIA semi-finals in consecutive seasons for the first time since the mid 1980. This is their 14th straight poll sitting in the top five to continue their new program record. Rounding off the Siouxland teams in the top-25 are the ever ferocious Dordt Defenders sitting at 21st.

Fellow GPAC opponent Concordia also received votes.

