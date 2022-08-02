Arizona man pokes fun at political signs by putting up signs of his own

Chandler resident Tyler Watson says he has no interest in politics, but is poking fun by having a political sign of his own.
By Jason Barry and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Some political signs have photos. Others have catchy slogans with big, bold promises. However, there’s one sign in Chandler that is a bit more subtle.

Tyler Watson doesn’t want your vote; he’s just crossing his arms like the sign says. The 25-year-old has no interest in politics but decided to put up a sign of his own. “I was thinking about what a politician’s sign would look like,” said Watson.

Watson is like many Arizonans who are tired of seeing all the political signs on every street corner, so the minor league baseball pitcher decided to have a little fun, Arizona’s Family reported. Last month, he put up his first sign at the intersection of Ocotillo and McQueen roads in Chandler.

Watson did it to see if his friends would notice and poke fun at the other signs around town. “It looks endearing to me,” said Watson. “He looks like he is trying his best and proud of the sign. It’s just so funny to me. The only context is what’s literally happening; he’s crossing his arms.”

The political prankster had no idea his fun little stunt would create such a buzz on social media, leading to an outpouring of support and encouragement to put up more signs. Watson is now selling his signs for $15 and T-shirts that say “Write in Watson.”

The demand has been so overwhelming that Watson created his own website and is now donating all of the money he makes from selling the shirts and signs to charity.

“I have a lot of joy in just seeing them enjoy my joke as much as I enjoy it,” said Watson. “It’s really making me happy to see so many people are laughing with me about it and think its fun.”

For more details on Watson’s signs, visit collie-denim-re9y.squarespace.com/.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews could be seen Monday night at a Sioux City cell tower.
Sioux City crews rescue worker that got stuck nearly 200 feet in the air on a cell phone tower
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
The pilot of this helicopter was able to walk away after it crashed in a field in Carroll...
Sheriff: Pilot able to walk away from helicopter crash in Carroll County, IA
A pickup hit a car while another pickup collided with them in Cuming County, Nebraska, killing...
UPDATE: Victims identified in 3-vehicle crash in Cuming County, NE

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, right, arrives in Taipei, Taiwan Tuesday night.
US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing
A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider...
Utah man accused of causing wildfire by burning a spider
Attorney General Merrick Garland is seen in this file photo. Garland said the federal...
US sues Idaho over abortion law, citing medical emergencies
Ilan Alhadeff speaks angrily while giving his victim impact statement during the penalty phase...
Grieving father erupts at Parkland school shooter’s trial
In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, respiratory therapist Babu Paramban talks on the phone next...
COVID-19 variant BA.5 dominates US as another variant grows