A cold front approaches with a chance of a few storms into Wednesday morning

**Heat Advisory for all of Siouxland until 8 pm Tuesday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Triple digit heat moved into much of Siouxland today and once combined with humidity levels we were seeing many heat indexes hit 110 degrees or even higher.

A cold front will be moving into the area during the night and that may spark a few thunderstorms, a few of which could be a bit strong during the evening hours.

The rest of the night will give us a chance of lighter showers and thundershowers with lows in the low 70s.

We could see some of those showers linger into Wednesday morning with some afternoon clearing and highs not as extreme in the low 90s thanks to a northerly wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

We’ll return to full sunshine on Thursday with highs near 90 degrees.

Friday gets very hot again as highs may soar into the upper 90s still under a mostly sunny sky.

We may have a rain chance this upcoming weekend.

I’ll have more on that in my full forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.