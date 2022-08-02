A cold front approaches with a chance of a few storms into Wednesday morning

By Ron Demers
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**Heat Advisory for all of Siouxland until 8 pm Tuesday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Triple digit heat moved into much of Siouxland today and once combined with humidity levels we were seeing many heat indexes hit 110 degrees or even higher.

A cold front will be moving into the area during the night and that may spark a few thunderstorms, a few of which could be a bit strong during the evening hours.

The rest of the night will give us a chance of lighter showers and thundershowers with lows in the low 70s.

We could see some of those showers linger into Wednesday morning with some afternoon clearing and highs not as extreme in the low 90s thanks to a northerly wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

We’ll return to full sunshine on Thursday with highs near 90 degrees.

Friday gets very hot again as highs may soar into the upper 90s still under a mostly sunny sky.

We may have a rain chance this upcoming weekend.

I’ll have more on that in my full forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews could be seen Monday night at a Sioux City cell tower.
Sioux City crews rescue worker that got stuck nearly 200 feet in the air on a cell phone tower
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
A pickup hit a car while another pickup collided with them in Cuming County, Nebraska, killing...
UPDATE: Victims identified in 3-vehicle crash in Cuming County, NE
The pilot of this helicopter was able to walk away after it crashed in a field in Carroll...
Sheriff: Pilot able to walk away from helicopter crash in Carroll County, IA

Latest News

Future Track
A cold front approaches with a chance of a few storms into Wednesday morning
Today we are going to see daytime highs in the triple digits with heat indexes greater than 105...
A hot day in Siouxland
Dog Walk Forecast Mongo
Dog Walk Forecast Mongo
Hot and steamy today with a chance of storms tonight
Hot and steamy today with a chance of storms tonight