A hot day in Siouxland

By Jacob Howard
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A hot day in Siouxland! We are currently all in the low 90s with our wind from the South at 5 to 10 miles per hour with sunny skies!

Today we are going to see daytime highs in the triple digits with heat indexes greater than 105 in some locations with our wind from the south southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 15 miles per hour. With it being so hot, all of Siouxland is under a Heat Advisory from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight, with portions of Siouxland under a Red Flag Warning today too.

Tonight, we are going to remain warm, but we have a chance to see some overnight thunderstorms and rain starting late tonight. Most of Siouxland is under a Marginal Risk of seeing severe weather, with the greatest risk being hail and wind again. Our overnight low will be in the 70s with overnight rain and thunderstorms with the wind out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow looks to be a nice day with some morning rain, but clearing out by the afternoon, bringing in plenty of sunshine.

For more details, watch News 4 Today for my full forecast!

