Hot and steam today with a chance of storms tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning, Siouxland! We are starting off humid this morning with dewpoints in the 70s and temperatures in the 70s, 80s, and even 60s this morning with partly cloudy skies and the wind from the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Today we are going to see daytime highs in the triple digits with heat indexes greater than 105 in some locations with our wind from the south southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 15 miles per hour. With it being so hot, all of Siouxland is under a Heat Advisory from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight, with portions of Siouxland under a Red Flag Warning today too.

Tonight we are going to remain warm, but we have a chance to see some overnight thunderstorms and rain starting late tonight. Most of Siouxland is under a Marginal Risk of seeing severe weather, with the greatest risk being hail and wind again. Our overnight low will be in the 70s with overnight rain and thunderstorms with the wind out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow looks to be a nice day with some morning rain, but clearing out by the afternoon, bringing in plenty of sunshine.

