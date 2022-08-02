Hot and steam today with a chance of storms tonight

Good morning, Siouxland! We are starting off humid this morning with dewpoints in the 70s and...
Good morning, Siouxland! We are starting off humid this morning with dewpoints in the 70s and temperatures in the 70s, 80s, and even 60s this morning with partly cloudy skies and the wind from the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Today we are going to see daytime highs in the triple digits with heat indexes greater than 105 in some locations with our wind from the south southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 15 miles per hour. With it being so hot, all of Siouxland is under a Heat Advisory from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight, with portions of Siouxland under a Red Flag Warning today too. Tonight we are going to remain warm, but we have a chance to see some overnight thunderstorms and rain starting late tonight. Most of Siouxland is under a Marginal Risk of seeing severe weather, with the greatest risk being hail and wind again. Our overnight low will be in the 70s with overnight rain and thunderstorms with the wind out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow looks to be a nice day with some morning rain, but clearing out by the afternoon, bringing in plenty of sunshine. For more details, watch News 4 Today for my full forecast!(KTIV)
By Jacob Howard
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning, Siouxland! We are starting off humid this morning with dewpoints in the 70s and temperatures in the 70s, 80s, and even 60s this morning with partly cloudy skies and the wind from the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Today we are going to see daytime highs in the triple digits with heat indexes greater than 105 in some locations with our wind from the south southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 15 miles per hour. With it being so hot, all of Siouxland is under a Heat Advisory from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight, with portions of Siouxland under a Red Flag Warning today too.

Tonight we are going to remain warm, but we have a chance to see some overnight thunderstorms and rain starting late tonight. Most of Siouxland is under a Marginal Risk of seeing severe weather, with the greatest risk being hail and wind again. Our overnight low will be in the 70s with overnight rain and thunderstorms with the wind out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow looks to be a nice day with some morning rain, but clearing out by the afternoon, bringing in plenty of sunshine.

For more details, watch News 4 Today for my full forecast!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
Rescue crews could be seen Monday night at a Sioux City cell tower.
Crews work to rescue man stuck on cell tower in Sioux City
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
The pilot of this helicopter was able to walk away after it crashed in a field in Carroll...
Sheriff: Pilot able to walk away from helicopter crash in Carroll County, IA
A pickup hit a car while another pickup collided with them in Cuming County, Nebraska, killing...
Sheriff: 1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Cuming County, NE

Latest News

Heat Advisory
A few storms Monday night followed by extreme heat on Tuesday
Heat Advisory
A few storms Monday night followed by extreme heat on Tuesday
We are now warmed up in the low 80s and mid 70s and expected to see highs in the low 90s, with...
Storm chance tonight and heat moving in tomorrow
Good morning and happy Monday! We are waking up to temperatures in the 60s and 70s with our...
Enjoy today because tomorrow is going to be hot!