Iowa joins task force to stop robocalls

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Attorney General is joining a nationwide task force focused on those annoying and potentially illegal robocalls.

The Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force focuses on investigating and taking legal action against companies that run robocalls, many of which come from outside the United States.

The task force has already issued 20 civil demands to providers and other entities that are violating robocall laws. Gateway providers that allow foreign calls into the U.S. have a responsibility to ensure the traffic is legal. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says that is not happening.

“Robocalls aren’t just an Iowa problem. They are a nationwide problem,” Miller said. “That is why I am proud to join my fellow attorneys general. We will take this fight to anyone who helps these scammers and robocallers. If the telecom industry won’t police itself, the Task Force will.”

According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, more than 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day. These scam calls include Social Security Administration fraud against seniors, Amazon scams against consumers, and many other scams targeting all consumers, including some of our most vulnerable citizens. An estimated $29.8 billion was stolen through scam calls in 2021.

AG Miller offers the following tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls:

Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. For example, the Internal Revenue Service does not accept iTunes gift cards.

Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, the Social Security Administration does not make phone calls to individuals.

If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang-up and do not provide any personal information.

Contact Iowa’s Consumer Protection Division by email at consumer@ag.iowa.gov or by phone at 515-281-5926 or 888-777-4590.

File a Do Not Call or Text complaint by clicking here

