Iowa senator says al-Zawahiri death a ‘moral victory’

By Peter Zampa
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden announced Monday the U.S. killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of the terrorist group al-Qaida. With a drone strike taking out the head of al-Qaida, some lawmakers are saying America is safer today. But the leader’s death in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan prompts questions as to whether the country is once again a safe haven for terrorists after the U.S. removed troops a year ago.

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) says killing Ayman al-Zawahiri is a moral victory for the country, but exposes problems with President Biden’s Afghanistan exit. Grassley says the president justified leaving Afghanistan by saying the country was no longer a safe haven for al-Qaida.

Upon evacuating, the president pledged over-the-horizon counterterrorism efforts - combating terrorism from afar. The president touts this drone strike as evidence this approach can work. Grassley says it would be easier to fight terrorists in the region with bases closer to their operations.

“I’m glad it happened. I don’t think it’s going to make the al-Qaida any less dangerous to those people in America and other places where they operate. But it’s a real moral victory and hopefully it does slow the al-Qaida up to some extent wherever they’re operating around the world,” said Grassley.

On a call with reporters Monday a senior administration official said the fact that the leader of al-Qaida was in Kabul violated an international agreement with the Taliban. The official said going forward, they will continue to hold the Taliban accountable.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews could be seen Monday night at a Sioux City cell tower.
Sioux City crews rescue worker that got stuck nearly 200 feet in the air on a cell phone tower
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
A pickup hit a car while another pickup collided with them in Cuming County, Nebraska, killing...
UPDATE: Victims identified in 3-vehicle crash in Cuming County, NE
The pilot of this helicopter was able to walk away after it crashed in a field in Carroll...
Sheriff: Pilot able to walk away from helicopter crash in Carroll County, IA

Latest News

FILE - Bill Ogden, partner with the firm representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents...
Sandy Hook dad says Alex Jones made his life unbearable
Attorney General Merrick Garland is seen in this file photo. Garland said the federal...
US sues Idaho over abortion law, citing medical emergencies
Ilan Alhadeff speaks angrily while giving his victim impact statement during the penalty phase...
Grieving father erupts at Parkland school shooter’s trial
Sgt. Matthew Fishman was shot and later died at the hospital after him and two other deputies...
Sergeant dead, 1 deputy released from hospital after being shot while serving warrant in N.C.
A Minnesota woman is suing after a pharmacist did not fill a morning after pill prescription...
Woman files lawsuit after being denied morning after pill from pharmacist