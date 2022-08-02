Norfolk, NE riverfront project breaks ground after 6 years of planning

State and local leaders break ground at Norfolk, Nebraska riverfront project.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - After six years of planning and fundraising, the community of Norfolk, Nebraska broke ground on its riverfront project.

The groundbreaking took place at Johnson Park in Norfolk and kicked off the North Fork River Restoration Project. The project plans to introduce white water characteristics to the river, provide beautification along the bank corridors and enhance the aquatic habit so fish can move easily upstream.

The plan focuses on the rehabilitation of Johnson Park since it was once considered an integral part of Norfolk’s economic and cultural identity. It’s being funded by a combination of grant resources, keno funds and private donations.

“I am excited to see the efforts of so many come together and bring this project forward to the Norfolk community. The restoration and revitalization of Johnson Park and the North Fork Elkhorn River creates a great place for local residents to recreate in their own backyard and a new destination point for visitors from all over. We’re excited to provide year-round recreation opportunities such as ice skating in the winter, white water kayaking in the summer, play features for children, trails throughout, an event stage, a beach, shelters and open space. These are exciting times for Norfolk and I am happy to be a small part of the project,” said Nate Powell, Parks and Recreation Director.

