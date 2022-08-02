Temperatures reach triple digits causing Sioux City public pools attendance to double

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures reached triple digits on Tuesday sending many Siouxlanders out to the pools and splash pads to enjoy a hot summer day in the water.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation says attendance at the public pools typically doubles on a hot day like Tuesday.

Families were out enjoying the diving boards and waterslide at Lewis Pool in the Morningside area.

Pool lifeguards and supervisors say it can be easy to forget to drink water while in the pool. But plans were put into place to make sure everyone is staying cool and hydrated.

“If you’re going to be outside a lot, just being in the water isn’t enough to keep you cool. So we always encourage that. We have safety breaks like right now, we’re going to take 10 minutes off and people are going to drink water. Lifeguards get to get cooled down because they’re outside in the heat the whole time. So we have some built-in safety things for patrons and our staff like to keep them safe,” said John Byrnes, Sioux City Parks & Recreation Recreation Supervisor.

Sioux City pools are scheduled to close for the season soon, so the city encourages citizens to enjoy the last few weeks of summer while they can.

Lewis Pool is scheduled to close on Aug. 12, and the Leif Erikson Pool and Riverside Family Aquatic Center are scheduled to close on Aug. 14. More information on pool hours and locations can be found here.

