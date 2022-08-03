15-year-old suffers ‘life-threatening-injuries’ after scooter vs car crash

SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities say a teenager riding a motorized scooter was sent to a hospital after colliding with a car.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. at the Highway 60 and 280th Street intersection north of Sheldon.

According to the initial crash report, the male teenager was going westbound through the intersection when he struck a car going southbound on the highway. The teen was sent to a local hospital for what were described as “life-threatening injuries.” Their identity has not been released by authorities.

The driver of the car, 71-year-old Bonnie Allison of Spencer, Iowa, was not injured in the collision.

ISP is still investigating the crash and will release more details at a later time.

