Around Siouxland: Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve Homestead Celebration

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD (KTIV) - Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve is celebrating a big anniversary this month.

The Homestead Celebration is a chance to celebrate the birth of the homestead. This year, Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve is celebrating it’s 25th anniversary.

The Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve Homestead Celebration takes place Sat. August 13 at the homestead in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

For any additional information, you can visit the Adam’s Homestead Facebook page here.

