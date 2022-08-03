Authorities identify pilot killed in Monona County plane crash

Fiery plane crash near Ute, Iowa claims pilot's life(Photo Courtesy: Steve Lehmkuhl)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities have released the name of the pilot that died after his plane reportedly hit power lines in Monona County, Iowa.

The Monona County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot was 45-year-old Brady Neil Penner of Weatherford, Oklahoma.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 near the town of Ute. The 911 call that reported the crash said the plane struck power lines, crashed and caught fire in a roadway near the 230th and Teak Avenue intersection.

When crews got to the crash site they found a commercial spray plane in the roadway on fire. Authorities say Penner died of his injuries at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The sheriff’s office says it might be months until the agencies release their final report and findings.

