A cooler night ahead although staying warm through Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures were warm again for our Wednesday despite the fact that a cold front passed through and a northerly wind took over.

We’ll feel the effects of that cold front more tonight when lows could dip into the upper 50s which is a bit cooler than average for this time of year.

Thursday will also be a bit cooler than what we have been seeing with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the region with humidity levels lower than the past couple of days.

It starts to get hot again by Friday when highs soar back into the mid to upper 90s as a strong south wind moves in with mostly sunny skies.

We’ll start to see more clouds on Saturday and we could see some afternoon thunderstorms developing across the region with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

This system is looking like it’s going to slow down enough to give us rain chances during the day on Sunday with much cooler highs in the low 80s.

That slightly cooler weather will stick around into early next week.

