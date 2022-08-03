Healthbeat 4: World Breastfeeding Week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is World Breastfeeding Week -- time dedicated to showing the need to protect, promote and support breastfeeding globally.

With the right resources and support, one health professional says most moms can achieve their goals.

“It can get very frustrating and it can make moms feel sad, and it makes them anxious because it’s not working. They think breastfeeding is all-natural. So it should just come easy, and it doesn’t come easy for every baby. I always tell my moms when they’re pregnant and they want to breastfeed that they need to look into some classes. There are places out there,” said Elisa Stickney, with MercyOne Family Medicine in South Sioux City, NE.

Stickney points to places like Childworks, Guiding Star, UnityPoint Health, Her Health Women’s Center and WIC. Many of those provide classes or have lactation consultants.

Breastfeeding provides babies with immunities not found in formula.

“Some moms, for whatever reason are not able to breastfeed. And the formula is just fine. And we can’t make those moms feel guilty. But if you can breastfeed, by all means, you should it’s cheaper, it’s healthier, it’s better for the baby, it’s better for the mom, there are even benefits for women, weight loss is better if you’re breastfeeding, you burn way more calories,” said Stickney.

The World Alliance For Breastfeeding says it also falls on the community -- government, healthcare system, workplace -- to support a breastfeeding mom.

Federal law requires employers to provide moms with enough break time to pump breast milk for one year after birth and provide a place that isn’t the bathroom to pump in private. Stickney worries there are workplaces out there not doing this for their employees, putting mothers in a difficult position.

