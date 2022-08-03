Le Mars football program looking for further improvement with help from sophomore phenom kicker

LE MARS, IA (KTIV) - When you think of football and more specifically the different positions on the field, it’s safe to say you’ll think of a skill player like quarterback, running back, or wide-receiver. But one position out there that requires a compatible amount of skill are the kickers, and we have some in Siouxland who are kicking it farther than some do in the NFL.

Javony Kabongo, a Sophomore from Le Mars, who in this video posted last week on Twitter made a 60-yard field goal, and makes it look like a walk in the park.

“It definitely makes it a lot easier considering I have a leg, but I had to put a lot of work in.” Says Kabongo

Special Teams at this level of play are usually a hit or miss depending on the program you’re talking about, but the Bulldogs are confident in the skills that Javony has brought to the table.

“As a freshman last year, he was a varsity kicker and it’s one of those things where you score a touchdown and the panic mode sets in of “Can we make it or not?”. Well he kind of dismisses all of that because you know if the protection is good, he’s going to make it.” Says Head Coach Ken Vigdal

And it’s not just finding the space between the uprights that brings hope to this Le Mars team. It’s other components in kicking that could really decide how your opponent scores.

“When he kicks off, he puts it in the endzone. That’s a hidden yardage that people don’t see, and when a team has to start on their own 20, the chances of them scoring are a lot less than them starting on 45 or the 50 and they’re going half the distance.” Says Vigdal

Kabongo moved to the United States when he was 11 years old from the Democratic Republic of Congo. He says it’s been a great experience playing a new sport in a new country -- and has his team to thank for helping him through all life’s obstacles

“I have a lot of english troubles, and they are very supporting and I love my teammates and coaches who put me into the position that I’m in right now, and I’m very thankful for that.” Says Kabongo

Javony and the Bulldogs kick off their season in just a couple of weeks when Le Mars hosts Sergeant Bluff-Luton in week one on Friday August 26th at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.