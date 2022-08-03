A nice day ahead in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland! It started off humid this morning with our temperatures in the 80s and 70s and wind from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Rain is also impacting our morning, mainly between Sioux City and Omaha. This rain will leave our area between mid-morning and noon.

For today, we will see our highs in the low 90s and upper 80s with our wind from the north at 5 to 15 miles per hour and gusts up to 25 miles per hour as a cool front moves through. This cool front will push the rain we are seeing this morning out of the region and bring in much drier air that will drop our dewpoints down into the 60s and 50s.

Tonight’s lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, with clear skies and 5 to 10 mph winds from the north.

Tomorrow looks to be a nice day with highs in the 90s and 80s, but on Friday the heat returns with highs in the upper 90s and even triple digits.

For more updates, watch News 4 Today for my full forecast!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.