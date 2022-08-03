Northeast Nebraska man accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - A man in a northeast Nebraska county is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

According to court documents filed in Dixon County, 58-year-old Bruce Malcom of Allen is charged with third-degree sexual assault of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a child and procuring alcohol to a minor.

Documents state on July 24 the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about an incident that took place at a local residence. When a deputy got to the residence, the father of a 10-year-old girl claimed Malcom had inappropriately touched his daughter.

During an interview, the following day, the girl told law enforcement she and her father were spending the day at Malcom’s residence riding UTVs and ATVs. At one point, the 10-year-old’s clothes got muddy and she went inside Malcom’s residence to find something else to wear. The girl said Malcom went with her and ended up watching her change and at one point asked her to take all her clothes off. The girl claimed while this was happening Malcom inappropriately touched her.

Before leaving the residence, Malcom allegedly told the girl not to tell anybody about what happened and gave her $20.

The girl further claimed that her and Malcom were left alone again when everybody else at the residence decided to go on another ride. While they were alone, the girl said Malcom gave her water that tasted like it had alcohol in it. Malcom allegedly tried to make her keep drinking it, but she refused.

A little later, the girl said she was riding with Malcom and he inappropriately touched her again. After that ride, the girl eventually left Malcom’s residence, found her dad and told him what happened.

After the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office was done interviewing the girl, a warrant was issued for Malcom’s arrest. He was taken into custody earlier this week.

