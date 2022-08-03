Officials: Boil advisory in effect for Winnebago, NE

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KTIV) - Winnebago, Nebraska officials have issued a boil advisory for residents.

According to the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, a boil notice is in effect for all residents inside and outside the town of Winnebago. They say the boil notice was issued because of a water main breaks that affected the community’s water supply.

Officials say anyone that plans to use water must be boiled for one minute and then cooled.

Winnebago residents will be able to get bottled water at the Blackhawk Center’s back parking lot and senior citizens will get water delivered to them. Portable toilets are being set up around town.

This water main break has also affected businesses in the city

The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System says they will be closed Wednesday due to the water main breaks. They say this closure includes Twelve Clans Unity Hospital and the Winnebago Public Health Department.

Emergency services and drive-up COVID-19 testing will still be available. All appointments and COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be postponed or rescheduled to a later date

