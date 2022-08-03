Siouxland neighborhoods gather to celebrate National Night Out

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The hot temperatures didn’t stop Siouxlanders from celebrating “National Night Out.”

The event is observed every first Tuesday in August, and is a chance for the community to join people across the country in enjoying a night out together.

The Sioux City Neighborhood Network asked residents to spend the evening outside with neighbors and representatives of the local police and fire departments.

Nine different parks and communities hosted events in Sioux City, with several other towns in Siouxland hosting events as well. A free dinner, bounce houses, water hoses, and all types of games were offered for everyone to enjoy.

The evening is about celebrating friendship in the community. It’s also a way to interact and form a partnership with law enforcement.

“In Sioux City, you know, we’re lucky we have great community support here. And I believe it’s because we do so many events like this, and get the community involved. We have officers that work the same areas and the same neighborhoods every day. They get to know the people,” said Sgt. Tom Gill.

Sioux City police officers say they enjoy having so many opportunities to interact with members of the community and get to know them better. Neighborhood organizers say it’s priceless to see the community smiling and having a good time together.

“Just to watch our community get out, get the kids in these bouncy houses, watch them playing games, getting their faces painted. Some of the other events have fire trucks with hoses. And it’s just really a fun, free night for the family to get together with their neighbors and with the community members around town,” said Tiffany Leckband, Westside Neighborhood Coalition Leader.

Sioux City joins cities across the nation in celebrating the night out, with sponsors and volunteers who help make all the events possible.

