Tailgating candy: Brach’s debuting hot dog, hamburger-flavored candy corn

Brach’s debuts tailgating tastes in a bag with new flavors such as hot dog and...
Brach’s debuts tailgating tastes in a bag with new flavors such as hot dog and hamburger-flavored candy corn.(Rick Lundskow via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Football season is around the corner, and a candy company wants to help get everyone into the tailgating spirit.

Brach’s says it is embracing the flavors of tailgating at sporting events with its new Tailgate Candy Corn, which is available in five flavors: Hamburger, hot dog, popcorn, vanilla ice cream and fruit punch.

A spokesperson with the Illinois candy and sweets company says the new flavored candy corn will be sold at participating Walgreens until the end of October.

According to Brach’s, the flavors are available in 11-ounce bags at retail prices between $3.49 to $3.69.

Brach’s is known to offer seasonal flavors of its candy corn, including Turkey Dinner Candy Corn, Harvest Corn and others.

The candy company also plans to release more candy corn surprises in the coming weeks leading up to Halloween.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews could be seen Monday night at a Sioux City cell tower.
Sioux City crews rescue worker that got stuck nearly 200 feet in the air on a cell phone tower
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
A pickup hit a car while another pickup collided with them in Cuming County, Nebraska, killing...
UPDATE: Victims identified in 3-vehicle crash in Cuming County, NE
The pilot of this helicopter was able to walk away after it crashed in a field in Carroll...
Sheriff: Pilot able to walk away from helicopter crash in Carroll County, IA

Latest News

Authorities say Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple charges in Alabama that...
12-year-old girl escapes captivity, man arrested after bodies found in home, authorities say
FILE - Bill Ogden, partner with the firm representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents...
Sandy Hook dad says Alex Jones made his life unbearable
Activist and entertainer Jon Stewart hugs fellow advocate Susan Zeier of Sandusky, Ohio, just...
Senate approves bill to aid vets exposed to toxic burn pits
A Kentucky father and his two sons split a $500,000 lottery jackpot from a winning scratch-off...
Family splits $500,000 lottery top prize: ‘I asked to be pinched a few times’