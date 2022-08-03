Wayne State football pegged eighth overall in NSIC pre-season polls

WAYNE, NE(KTIV) - Wayne State College was picked eighth overall and fifth in the South Division in the 2022 NSIC Football Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Wednesday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. Senior wide receiver Mason Lee and senior linebacker Jaylan Scott were selected as Wildcat Players to Watch in the NSIC this season.

The Wildcats collected 88 points overall and 19 in the NSIC South Division in voting conducted by coaches from across the league. WSC is coming off a 7-4 campaign in 2021, the first seven-win season for the Wildcats in a decade, while also placing fourth in the NSIC South with a 3-3 divisional record. In the NSIC South Division poll, Augustana edged Minnesota State in points 32-31 despite the Mavericks receiving one more first place vote (3-2). Sioux Falls was third at 27 points and two first-place votes with Winona State fourth (21 pts) and Wayne State fifth with 19. Upper Iowa (10 pts) and Southwest Minnesota State (7) close out the division poll.

Wayne State’s Offensive Player to Watch is senior wide receiver Wayne, NE native Mason Lee who finished the 2021 campaign with 35 catches for 529 yards and three touchdowns.

The Wildcats’ Defensive Player to Watch is senior linebacker Jaylan Scott. The 6-2, 215 pounder from Muncie, Indiana (Ellsworth CC) ranked fourth on the Wildcats last season with 43 tackles and tied for first in the NSIC with two fumble recoveries and tied for ninth with three interceptions for 55 return yards.

Wayne State opens the 2022 season at the University of Mary on Saturday, September 3rd at 5:30 p.m.

